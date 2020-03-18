Parks Canada is temporarily suspending all visitor services across the country.

As of midnight Wednesday and until further notice, all visitor services in national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas will be suspended.

This includes washrooms and day use facilities.

Officials say you may use front country and backcountry areas and accessible green spaces but as always, you are responsible for your own safety and that search and rescue services may be limited.

Parks Canada also says no new reservations will be taken until April 30th and all existing reservations for this period will be refunded in full.