Jose Benjamin Hernandez. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

Lethbridge Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

29 year old Jose Benjamin Hernandez was reported missing February 3rd and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Police say they are concerned for his well-being.

Hernandez has ties to both Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.