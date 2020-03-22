3D illustration of Coronavirus, which is the source of SARS, MERS, and the current outbreak. Credit to U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Lethbridge added another case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are now seven confirmed in the South Zone – four in Lethbridge, two in Medicine Hat and one in the Municipal District of Taber.

Provincially, the number of confirmed cases rose by 33 between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 259.

The majority of cases are still in the Calgary Zone with 164. There are 60 cases in the Edmonton Zone, 18 cases in the North Zone and 10 cases in the Central Zone.

So far there have been 26,999 tests for COVID-19 conducted in Alberta.

Starting Monday, the Alberta Connects Contact Centre will be available at 310-4455 seven days a week from 8am – 8pm for residents to get general information about the Government of Alberta and its response to COVID-19 or for help contacting individual program areas.

The line cannot provide medical advice.

Also announced Sunday, the government will begin reopening select licensed child care centres to provide child care for core service workers.

The facilities initially chosen will be based on proximity to health-care facilities. They will also be reopened in phased approach based on areas of need, starting this week.

Access will be prioritized to health care practitioners and critical infrastructure workers, and then expanded to include first responders such as firefighters and police officers, and others.

The province says parents will be notified this week through their employer if they qualify.

All other licensed child care centres, with the exception of licensed day homes, are to remain closed.