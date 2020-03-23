The U of L making the decision over the weekend to further reduce the number of people on campus by closing all of its residence buildings… in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Effective immediately, all 12-month and summer housing contracts are cancelled. The University says rent will be refunded on a prorated basis for the remainder of the academic year.

Students living in the Siksika and Tsuutina Townhomes and Residence Village are required to leave by 4:00 om Monday (Mar. 23) while those living in University Hall, Kainai House, Piikani House and Mt. Blakiston House will be required to vacate by 4:00 mp Tuesday (Mar. 24)

According to a notice posted on the University’s website there will be a zero-tolerance approach to enforcing the residence closure and those who do not comply will be immediately removed from campus.

However, international students, and those without safe alternative housing options may be allowed to stay and abide by a new social distancing policy.

The U of L says that it recognizes this is a significant and disruptive change and academic accommodations are being considered for students who are adversely affected.