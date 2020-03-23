The playgound at Henderson Lake Park. Photo credit to Mark Iwaasa.

The City of Lethbridge shutting down several parks amenities in the community in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Closed until further notice are playground equipment, park benches, picnic shelters, picnic tables, fire pits, washrooms and fitness equipment.

Residents are being encouraged to use nearby paths and green spaces while staying at least two-metres away from other parks users.

Garbage bins will still be available and you’re asked to use proper hand hygiene when touching those surfaces.

There’s also a ban in effect on all open fires in Lethbridge’s River Valley.

This includes the use of fire pits and camp stoves in the river bottom.

The City of Lethbridge says the ban is in effect until further notice to encourage social distancing and to prevent the spread of COVID-10.