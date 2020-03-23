The Lethbridge International Air Show is the latest in a long list of events to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Board of Directors announced Monday afternoon it had voted to cancel planning for the 2020 event.

Alberta Air Fest was slated for Heritage Day long weekend after a two-year hiatus to restructure and plan a larger, all new event.

The Air Show Association’s Communications Director, Stacy Green, says it wasn’t an easy decision but they owe it to supporters to take a step back and give them time and space to adjust to new norms and new priorities.

This year’s flight roster was set to include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, Yellow Thunder, a De Havilland “Vampire” (jet), and a growing list of veteran and new air show performers from across North America.

According to the Air Show Association, official public announcements of the revamped event were scheduled for the beginning of April, and included lowered general admission pricing at $12.00 per person, a significantly larger audience capacity, new food court area, larger trade show, closer parking, private family areas, new VIP chalets, car shows, larger military displays, and a community/family carnival area.

Plans for future air shows will be ongoing.