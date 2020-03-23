City Manager Jodi Meli speaks to media Monday afternoon. She says residents who need to can defer utility payments for 90 days. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

The City of Lethbridge is giving people facing financial hardship due to COVID-19 a chance to defer three months worth of utility payments.

City Manager Jody Meli saying Monday (Mar. 23) the 90 day deferral program does not cancel these payments, but provides some temporary financial relief for those who need it. “Anyone requiring deferral of power, water, and recycling payments are asked to contact Lethbridge 311 to make those arrangements.”

Meli notes the province, along with the Alberta Utilities Commission, have committed to working with the City of Lethbridge to develop a system to help costumers pay back these deferred utilities within a reasonable time period.

More information on that will be coming in the days ahead.

Meli also says the City will make sure all residents have access to utilities during this time and won’t be disconnecting any people who have overdue accounts.