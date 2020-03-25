The Government of Alberta is offering a one-time emergency payment to those whose income has been impacted by self-isolation, and who are currently waiting for Employment Insurance (EI) to be expanded next month.

To be eligible, working Albertans must be diagnosed with COVID-19, be caring for a dependent that’s self-isolating, have been directed by a health official to self-isolate or not receiving compensation from any other source.

Those who complete the application on the Government of Alberta website will receive a one-time payment of $1,146 through e-transfer.

The province says it’s providing this funding while the federal government works to expand EI, starting in April, which will provide on-going support to Canadians who are losing income due to self-isolation.