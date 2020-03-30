The Community Foundation of Lethbridge & Southwestern Alberta offices in Lethbridge. Photo credit to the foundation.

The Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta is shifting its spring grant programs to focus on the needs of frontline charitable organizations, as they navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

This year, the Community Priorities, Henry S. Varley Fund for Rural Life and Youth in Action grants will enable the Community Foundation to allocate $375,000 to local organizations that provide services for food, shelter, healthcare and families with children. It will also support recovery efforts for those organizations in the months ahead.

“We are very fortunate in that we have a large, unrestricted fund, which has always allowed us to respond to the most pressing needs of the day,” says Community Foundation Executive Director, Charleen Davidson.

Applications for grant funding are being accepted on the Community Foundation website, from now until April 17.

In addition, the Community Foundation says all donations it receives for COVID-19 response and recovery will go back to support the local community.