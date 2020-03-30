3D illustration of Coronavirus, which is the source of SARS, MERS, and the current outbreak. Credit to U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta has risen by five over the past 24 hours.

The patients include two women in the Calgary Zone, one in her 70’s and one in her 50’s, as well as two men in their 80’s in the Edmonton Zone and a man in his 30’s in the North Zone.

In Monday’s update, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said it had been one of the hardest days yet.

She also says these deaths speak to the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases in Alberta has also risen by 29 since Sunday which is a significant decrease from recent numbers.

However, Hinshaw says the province is no longer testing returning travelers.

There are no new cases of the novel coronavirus in the South Zone and the total remains steady at 12.

Hinshaw also says there is a new measure to adhere to if you’re under a mandated 14-day quarantine due to COVID-19.

She says her counterparts across the country came to a consensus over the weekend to implement a uniform set of rules restricting anyone under quarantine to their property.

If you’ve recently returned to Canada from outside the country, or if you’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you are no longer allowed to go for walks in your neighbourhood or visit any kind of public outdoor space like a park.