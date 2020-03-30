The Blood Tribe has implemented a curfew for its youth in an effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 community transmission.

Anyone under 18 years old must stay at home between the hours of 9pm and 6am unless they are with a parent or other caregiver.

The curfew applies to the communities of Standoff, Moses Lake and Levern as well as generally on the Blood Reserve.

The curfew will also be monitored by both the Blood Tribe Foot Patrol as well as Blood Tribe Police.

A State of Emergency remains in effect on the Blood Reserve.