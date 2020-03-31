You will have to wait another year before seeing the next installment of the Ghostbusters series, which was filmed last year right here in southern Alberta.

Sony Pictures announcing this week that the premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been pushed back from July 10, 2020 to March 5, 2021.

Parts of the movie, which stars Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame as well as Paul Rudd, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver, were filmed in Fort Macleod last summer. Afterlife will be the direct sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II.

With the exception of a couple of select titles, Sony says most of its major movie premieres have been moved from 2020 to 2021 since the COVID-19 pandemic has recently caused the closure of most movie theaters in North America.