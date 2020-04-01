The Lethbridge Fire Prevention Bureau is warning of the dangers around hoarding and storing gasoline.

The fire department has been hearing reports of this happening lately around the city during to the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the storage of large quantities of gas on a residential property is not a good idea.

While it’s smart to keep fuel tanks full for lawnmowers or generators, it is very dangerous to store gasoline inappropriately. Fire Prevention says if a non-conforming container is being filled and transported with gas, the result could be catastrophic and easily cause a fatal fire or explosion.

People are reminded to store gasoline in approved containers, like red plastic jerry cans, which conform to fire code regulations.

The Fire Prevention Bureau would like to remind everyone on the general rules for proper storage and handling of gasoline.