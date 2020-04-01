The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability says 1.3 million Employment Insurance requests were received over the past two weeks.

Carla Qualtrough calls this an unprecedented number of EI claims over a 14 day period.

She says the reality is the system was not designed to deal with a pandemic outbreak of this scale, but she reassures the new system developed will be able to handle upwards of 400,000 requests at a time.

**With files from Mo Fahim