The 2020 STARS Lottery was another huge success.

The grand prize draws were announced on Friday (Apr. 3) in the popular lottery, which is the biggest yearly fundraiser for STARS.

Jeannette Johnson of Millet, AB won the Lethbridge show home worth more than $922,000. The home was built by Van Arbor Homes in the Canyons subdivision on the west side.

The Calgary show home was won by a resident from Rimby and a person from Sylvan Lake is the winner of the Edmonton home.

A complete list of winners is available at here: 2020 STARS Home Lottery

This year’s top three grand prize winners are:

• Jeff Collins of Rimbey Calgary show home worth $1.1 million retail

• Sheldon Mudry of Sylvan Lake Edmonton show home worth $927,780 retail

• Jeannette Johnson of Millet Lethbridge show home worth $922,100 retail

The $2.8 million LUCKY STARS 50/50 winner is Lillian Kirtley of Stettler.