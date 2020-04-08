The City of Lethbridge is closing more community amenities in an effort to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, all fenced recreation areas are closed including tennis courts, pickleball courts, and basketball courts.

The disc golf course, BMX Park, Mountain Bike Park and Skate Parks are also closed.

The City says wherever possible these sites will be locked and signs will be installed informing the public of the closure.

One positive though as officials say golf courses can open if they are adhering to the stringent regulations outlined by Alberta Health Services to maintain physical distancing and limit the possibility of any COVID-19 transmission.