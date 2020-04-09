First Air Canada now WestJet is rehiring employees they had furloughed.

The CEO announced that 6,400 employees will be back on the payroll when the federal government passes emergency legislation. However, Ed Sims says there may not be enough work to keep the employees busy but it will help them make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Canada announced it is rehiring 16,500 employees. The airline industry has suffered a dramatic revenue loss because travel restrictions grounded flights.