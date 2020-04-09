Director of Emergency Management for the City of Lethbridge, Greg Adair. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

The City of Lethbridge remains under a State of Local Emergency.

The measure has been extended now for an additional 90 days as the city continues to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Emergency Management, Greg Adair says the hope is this extra three months won’t be needed, however it’s now in place nonetheless.

The original declaration was made on March 18th and helps the City of Lethbridge access additional resources and execute special orders to battle the pandemic.