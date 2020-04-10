Snowfall WARNING issued for Claresholm, Okotoks, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek, Waterton, Crowsnest Pass areas.

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

Brief rain showers transitioning to periods of snow Friday morning will spread southward from the northern Alberta foothills, to the international border by Friday afternoon.

The snow will intensify late in the afternoon and, become heavy at times tonight. Snowfall will start to abate from north to south Saturday morning with total accumulations of 10 to 20 cm expected.