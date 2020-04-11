14 year old Hayden Bouvier was last seen on March 26 in west Lethbridge. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

Lethbridge Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

14 year old Hayden Bouvier was last seen in west Lethbridge on March 26, 2020.

Police say attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, or if anyone has seen or heard from him, they’re asked to call the Lethbridge Police Service or Crime Stoppers.