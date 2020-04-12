Blood Tribe Chief and Council have passed a new emergency bylaw to address the well-being of members living on the reserve during an emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Protection Bylaw was passed on April 6.

It allows council to “make regulations from time to time related to a number of emergency matters, both for the COVID-19 pandemic as well as future emergencies that may arise.”

In addition to the bylaw, Chief and Council also amended the current curfew that was put in place March 30 so it applies to all residents of the Blood Reserve and not just youth under the age of 18.

Councillor Dorothy First Rider says “Blood Tribe Chief and Council has the utmost responsibility to take all possible measures to protect all who reside on the Blood Reserve thereby minimizing the risk to residents.”

The curfew, for all residents, is in effect from 9pm to 6am and will be monitored by Blood Tribe Foot Patrol and Blood Tribe Police.