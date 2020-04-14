Alberta is recording 138 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday (Apr.14).

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw cautions the number of daily cases will continue to rise as the province has expanded testing to anyone in Alberta showing symptoms.

As of this week, any individual in Alberta exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is now eligible for testing.

There have also been two additional deaths reported since Monday, one more at the hard-hit McKenzie Towne Continuing Care facility in Calgary and one at Shepherd’s Care Kenzington Village in Edmonton.

Calgary remains at the epicentre of the coronavirus situation in Alberta with 66% of the total cases province-wide.

Of the province’s 48 deaths, 30 have been in continuing care centres with 21 at McKenzie Towne alone.

There are now 1,870 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Alberta though nearly half of those, 914 are now considered recovered.

Here in the South Zone there are three new cases as of Tuesday, bringing this region’s total to 36. One of the newest cases is in the City of Brooks, which now has three total over the past week.

Lethbridge remains with 9 cases total, unchanged from last week. Seven of those are listed as recovered with 2 still “active”.

As of Tuesday, the province has conducted 82,649 COVID-19 tests. As mentioned, expanded testing will result in big increases in the those numbers.