The U of L is finding a way to celebrate convocation with graduating students this year, despite in-person ceremonies being cancelled because of COVID-19.

President, Dr. Mike Mahon says convocation will be different, but they’re urging students not to let this situation take away from what they’ve accomplished. “Convocation is always a time of celebration and this year we will bring the celebration to you.”

Graduating University of Lethbridge students can expect to receive a package from the university in June — their very own convocation in a box.

Inside, grads will find a cap and tassel, their parchment, a commemorative program, alumni pin, an Indigenous stole if requested, and honour cords for those who are graduating with distinction or great distinction.

Students are being encouraged to don their caps and take a photo of themselves and post it online using #uleth2020.

The U of L notes while these alternative plans will help graduating students celebrate the awarding of their degrees, they can’t replace the physical experience of convocation. As a result, this year’s graduating students (2020) are being invited to attend any convocation ceremony over the next three years.

“We want to ensure students have the opportunity to don their caps and gowns, walk up the hill, cross the stage and hear their families and friends cheer as their name is called,” says Mahon.

