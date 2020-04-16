The provincial and federal governments, with the input and assistance of industry and worker representatives, have developed a plan to respond to confirmed cases of COVID-19 in food processing plants.

In Alberta, the first confirmed case occurred at a beef plant north of Calgary. Since then, there have been 3 cases confirmed at the JBS plant in Brooks and 38 cases in High River at the Cargill Plant.

The UCP government says the goal of this response plan is to protect workers, and ensure limited impact to the food supply.

Alberta Ag Minister Devin Dreeshen says food production is an essential service. “The employees in Alberta’s food processing industry are still hard at work every day, and thanks to them our food supply chain is strong. This new plan we’ve developed will help keep them safe – while they keep us fed during the pandemic.”

An intergovernmental business resumption protocol for provincially or federally licensed food processing facilities in Alberta includes things like implementing measures to prevent the spread of infection and enhancements to ensure staff and products are safe.

Health officials are stressing it’s critical to remember that COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness, so people don’t need to be concerned about the food they eat.