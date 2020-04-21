As of Tuesday (Apr. 21), Health Canada confirms just over 500,000 Canadians were tested for COVID-19, with 6.5% testing positive.

According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, it is no doubt because of the sacrifices Canadians have made to prevent an explosive overwhelming of the country’s health care systems.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is now looking at the next phase while stressing extreme caution. She says, “we know the population’s immunity will not be high, so we will be looking at all kinds of settings with a risk assessment-based approach.”

Tam says all sectors should begin planning innovative ways to get back in action while strictly following public health measures. She stressed the new normal will be stopping the spread of COVID-19 and that crowded conditions and mass gatherings are “not in our near future.”

Tam was responding a reporter’s question about the possibility of professional sports resuming play in some capacity, including in empty stadiums and arenas.

If that’s the case it would have major implications for team sports of any kind for quite some time.