A University of Lethbridge employee has checked a big item off her bucket list by becoming a Jeopardy contestant.

Sharon Lawson provides administrative support in the Faculty of Health Sciences.

She says she’s been a fan of the show for years and appearing as a contestant was one of the best experiences of her life.

Lawson can’t reveal how she did just yet, but you can find out for yourself Wednesday night (Apr. 22) when her episode airs.