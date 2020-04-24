The map of fire bans, restrictions, and advisories as of April 24. Credit to AlbertaFireBans.ca

Tis’ the season.

Fire advisories, restrictions, and bans are popping up across this part of the province as temperatures warm up and things dry out.

This week fire advisories were issued in Vulcan County, the MD of Pincher Creek and County of Forty Mile.

Officials say warm and windy spring weather has resulted in dry grass and stubble, noting with gusty wind any fire that does start can spread very quickly with the current conditions.

Meanwhile, a fire restriction is now is place for all of Foothills County and a fire ban has been issued for the Piikani First Nation.

A fire ban also remains in effect for the Lethbridge River Valley which has been in place for a few weeks now.

You can see updated fire ban information on the Alberta Fire Bans website.