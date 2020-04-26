No deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in Alberta Sunday.

Another 247 cases were confirmed, while more than 4,400 more tests were done.

As of April 26, there have been 4,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 73 deaths recorded. So far, 1,549 cases have recovered and more than 131,500 tests completed.

In the AHS South zone, another 88 cases were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total to 598. Every single one of those new cases was in Brooks.

That city now has 540 total cases which is 90% of all cases in AHS South Zone.

Lethbridge remains unchanged with 12 total cases, 4 are still active and 8 recovered.