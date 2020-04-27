The Westwinds apartment building on 4th Avenue South was wrapped with yellow police tape Monday. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat SiedleckI)

Lethbridge Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a south side apartment building early Monday morning (Apr. 27).

Officers went to the Westwinds apartments on 4th Avenue South just before 7:00 am after getting reports of an injured man.

Police and EMS found a 43 year old man dead inside one of the units.

LPS are treating the death as suspicious and the investigation is ongoing. Police say there is no risk to either neighbours or the general public.

The man’s body is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

At this time, no name has been released.