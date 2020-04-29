Gas prices are going back up, at least around Lethbridge.

While many stations have been selling regular unleaded for 69.9 cents per litre the past couple of weeks, about half-a-dozen retailers made the jump to 84.9 on Wednesday.

Prices have plummeted this spring thanks to COVID-19 related travel restrictions and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

OPEC members however, reached a new deal a couple of weeks ago to cut production and it takes effect on Friday.

Edmonton has the cheapest gas in the province right now at 54.9 cents per litre while Calgary is around 59.9.