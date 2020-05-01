Lethbridge Police have been dealing with what they say is a noticeable increase in speeding and concerning driving behaviours lately.

The issue was brought to light this week at the Lethbridge Police Commission.

Chief Scott Woods says less vehicle traffic on city roads seems to have resulted in an jump in people speeding, stunting, and racing.

“Road safety has always been important and even more so right now with the increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic as more people are outside enjoying the warm weather while we continues to navigate the restrictions imposed during the pandemic,” says Woods.

He notes an actual higher than normal rate of tickets being issued. For example, LPS have issued five tickets to drivers this calendar year clocked at more than 50 km/h over posted speed limit. By comparison, Lethbridge Police didn’t issue one single ticket in 2019 for speeds that high.

Woods was responding to questions regarding resident concerns about the ongoing use of photo radar during the COVID-19 pandemic as some feel it could have a detrimental effect on people having financial issues.

The Chief says drivers are responsible for obeying the rules of the road and to do their part in keeping our roads safe.

Conventional and photo radar will NOT be suspended due to COVID-19.