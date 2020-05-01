Lethbridge is experiencing its biggest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit back in March.

On Friday (May 1), the province reported another 4 cases in the City of Lethbridge for a total now of 17. The data indicates 7 of those are considered “active” and 10 now recovered. The city breakdown looks like this:

West Side: 7 cases (2 active, 5 recovered)

South Side 8 cases (3 active, 5 recovered)

North Side 2 cases (2 active)

Meanwhile, the South Zone recorded 87 new cases overall the past 24 hours, 78 of them in Brooks. Brooks now with a total of 950 with 100 of those now confirmed as recovered.

Cardston County has 2 new cases Friday for a total of 5 and the City of Medicine Hat recorded another 2 cases for a total of 31.

Province-wide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 218 total since Thursday (Apr. 30).

That brings the provincial total to 5,573 though almost half of those 2,359 are considered recovered.

There have been 92 COVID related deaths in Alberta to date as well three more since Thursday and all in continuing care facilities experiencing outbreaks.

Over 153,000 tests have been processed across the province since the onset of the pandemic.