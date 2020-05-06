Police have seized drugs and weapons from a suspected drug dealer in Fort Macleod.

Lethbridge members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, with the help of Fort Macleod RCMP, wrapped up a short-term investigation last week.

Police, along with the provincial SCAN unit, executed a warrant at a home in that town on April 29th and found methamphetamine, cocaine, and suspected carfentanil.

Officers also seized three rifles from the home along with around $26,000 worth of drugs.

47 year old Nicole Colacci is facing drug charges, accused of being in possession of the proceeds of crime, as well as multiple firearms offences.

She’ll appear in court at a later date.