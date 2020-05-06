Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says almost 60% of the province’s COVID-19 cases have now recovered.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 70 new cases were reported Wednesday (May 6) for a total of 5,963 and that 3,552 of them are considered recovered.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths however has risen by 6 for a total of 112 province-wide. All of the fatalities reported Wednesday are in the Calgary Zone.

Here in the South Zone there are 17 new cases, 15 of them in Brooks. That city now has 1,020 total cases which is 92% of all cases in this health zone.

There is also one new case in Cardston County for a total of six there.

Lethbridge remains with 18 cases total. Of those, 6 are still active and 12 recovered as of Wednesday’s data.

West Lethbridge: 7 cases (7 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 9 cases: (4 active, 5 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 2 cases (2 active)

When it comes to testing, over 170,000 tests have been conducted province-wide since early March. Of those, 13,000 tests have been done in South Zone which represents only 13% of tests conducted since the pandemic hit across Alberta.