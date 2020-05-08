Lethbridge College is planning for the Fall Semester and what it might look like depending on the ever-changing COVID-19 situation.

Officials say final decisions won’t be made until later in the summer, but they’re planning scenarios that will allow students to receive a high-quality education in a safe manner.

A three-phase re-entry strategy consists of:

Phase One, the current situation where all curriculum is outside of the classroom

Phase Two, which will be a blended delivery of online and lab learning

Phase Three, a complete re-opening of campus

President and CEO Dr. Paula Burns says she hopes to be in Phase Two by September, but that will depend on government restrictions in place at the time.

She also says however the semester begins, is likely how it will end, with a re-evaluation taking place before the start of Winter semester in January.