3D illustration of Coronavirus, which is the source of SARS, MERS, and the current outbreak. Credit to U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Another 81 new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Alberta Friday (May 8) as well as one additional death.

The fatality involved a woman in her 80’s in a continuing care facility in the Calgary Zone.

When compared to the number of total cases, the province is reporting 4,020 people have now recovered, that’s 66% of cases, since contracting the virus.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health reports there are currently 80 people are in hospital and 17 of them are in ICU.

But, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it’s encouraging to see these numbers coming down from last week as it means fewer people are experiencing severe outcomes form the virus.

She also says it means the health care system has the capacity to handle additional cases if necessary.

Hinshaw reiterates contact tracing will be extremely important as the economy begins to re-open in the coming weeks and encourages people to download the ABTraceTogether app and have it open when out in public.

Here in the South Zone, there are 9 new cases from Thursday for a total of 1,133 with 7 of them in Brooks, one in the County of Newell and one in Cardston County. Brooks still has 92% of all South Zone cases for a total now of 1,039.

Provincial data also indicates 6 of the current active cases in South Zone are hospitalizations.

Lethbridge remains at 18 cases (6 are active and 12 recovered). The data below is unchanged from Thursday:

West Lethbridge: 7 cases (7 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 9 cases: (4 active, 5 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 2 cases (2 active)

To date, more than 177,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted around the province.