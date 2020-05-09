Alberta reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, May 9 as well as one additional death.

That brings the total number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus to 116 province-wide, while the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 6157 though 68 per cent (4204 cases) have now recovered.

There are currently 74 people in hospital and 15 of them are in ICU.

Here in the South Zone, there are seven new cases for a total of 1140 and 514 of them are active.

All of the new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours are in Brooks.

Alberta Health Services is joining up with the City and municipal and community partners to open another three-day Assessment Centre for people who have no virus symptoms. The site will be open from 10am to 6pm Tuesday, May 12 to Thursday, May 14 at 144009 Township Road 192N.

People who live and/or work in the Brooks area with no COVID-19 symptoms, and who haven’t previously tested positive for the virus, can access the assessment centre without an appointment as it will operate as a drive-in facility. Translation services will be available.

Lethbridge is holding steady at 18 cases, six active and 12 recovered.

To date 181,107 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Alberta.