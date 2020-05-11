Lethbridge’s lone United Conservative MLA will chair a new provincial task force focusing on the future of student transportation in Alberta.

The members will look at student safety, costs, eligibility, partner collaboration, and the responsibility of school authorities.

Their scope of work will cover busing for students attending publicly funded schools in urban and rural communities. Members will also consider various service delivery models and services for students with disabilities when developing their recommendations.

Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf says he’s thrilled to be part of this committee, noting there is ample opportunity to improve Alberta’s current student transportation system.

“A key component of the elementary and secondary student experience in Alberta is the transportation services we provide to them. The reliability and efficiency of busing systems has a significant impact on student engagement in rural and urban areas. I am thrilled to begin exploring ways through this committee that we can improve this often understated but crucial service,” says Neudforf.

Officials with Alberta Education met with school authorities across the province when developing the new education funding model saying it became clear at that time student transportation needed further conversations and review.

The task force also includes 13 members from the student transportation industry in the province along with 5 MLAs, including Neudorf.

The task force will provide their recommendations to the Education Minister this fall.