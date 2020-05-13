Lethbridge County has announced a property tax penalty deferral due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At last week’s council meeting, a bylaw was passed to defer 2020 property tax penalties until October 1st.

As the County relies on property taxes as an essential source of revenue to fund operations and provide essential services, those who are able to pay by the due date of July 31st are asked to do so.

Officials say that will ensure the County has adequate cash flow going forward.

Residents who have been financially impacted by the pandemic will have until October 1st to pay their property taxes without penalty.

Property tax notices will be mailed out at the end of the month.