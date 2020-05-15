Keegan Spearchief, who also goes by Keegan Eagle Child, is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Calgary Police. Photo courtesy of the Calgary Police Service.

A high-risk offender, with ties to the Blood Tribe, is wanted by Calgary Police in connection to voyeurism incidents involving a child.

On Thursday, a man was spotted walking up to a home in Calgary and allegedly watched a 12 year old girl through a bedroom window while he performed an indecent act.

Officers identified a suspect and have issued an arrest warrant for 34 year old Keegan Troy Spearchief who also goes by Keegan Eagle Child.

He has a long history of violent sexual assaults.

Back in June 2003, Spearchief sexually assaulted two women in separate attacks and then three months later, he sexually assaulted a 17 year old girl at knife-point.

He became the first young offender in Canada, at the age of 17, to be sentenced as an adult under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Spearchief spent four years in prison, was released in 2008 and arrested again in 2010. He then spent another two years in jail.

A warrant for his arrest was issued back in 2015 after he failed to appear in court, a breach of strict release conditions. He turned himself in to Blood Tribe Police in that instance.

-with files from the CBC