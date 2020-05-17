Alberta reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday (May 16) for a total of 6,587.

The good news is the recovered cases far outweighs the active cases. The most updated data shows 82% of cases in the province are now recovered (5,377).

The death toll across Alberta related to the novel coronavirus now stands at 126.

AHS South Zone has 14 new confirmed cases since Friday. The total in this health region now sits at 1,197. Of the new cases, 10 of them are in Brooks. That community now has a total of 1,085.

The other 4 new cases Saturday are in Cardston County, now with a total of 15.

Lethbridge remains unchanged from Friday with a total of 21, 16 of those are recovered.

Lethbridge cases as of May 16, 2020

West Lethbridge: 8 cases (1 active, 7 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 10 cases: (3 active, 7 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 3 cases (1 active, 2 recovered)

Over the past few months, over 209,000 tests for COVID-19 have been completed across Alberta.