Lethbridge Fire & Emergency Service is once again reminding people to be extremely careful when getting rid of smoking material.

Last Thursday afternoon (May 14), fire crews were called to the river valley near the water treatment plant at the weir. Firefighters found a grass fire which had spread to an area of roughly 1,500 square feet in size and was burning up a number of large trees.

Crews managed to get the blaze under control in about a half hour.

The investigation has determined the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking material.

Residents are again asked that if you plan on visiting the river bottom to enjoy walking or biking trails and smoking while doing so, please dispose of smoking materials in a non-combustible container.

Also while driving try and avoid throwing cigarettes outside your vehicle.