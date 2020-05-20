Every school division in Alberta will see an increase in capital funding this year – an effort by the province to boost the economy.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says the extra $250-million will accelerate maintenance to existing schools and support hundreds of projects across the province.

She says the work is expected to create about 3,700 jobs and get more people back to work sooner.

The Lethbridge School Division is set to receive just over $4.2-million while the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division will see $1.2-million.

$1-million has been earmarked for the Horizon School Division, $2.5-million for the Palliser School Division, $2.2-million for the Livingstone Range School Division and $1.2-million for Westwind School Division.

LaGrange says the province will work with school divisions to invest dollars in the most efficient and effective ways possible.

Specific projects are expected to be confirmed by the start of June and the majority of projects are anticipated to be completed by October.