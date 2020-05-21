A 27-year old man was arrested in Taber this week, accused of trafficking firearms between that southern Alberta town and Calgary.

Officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday (May 19) as part of a joint investigation between Taber Police, the Guns and Gangs Unit of the Calgary Police Service and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team.

That search resulted in charges against Dylan Matthew Braun, 27 of Taber, including eight counts of trafficking restricted weapons, as well as one count of possessing stolen property over $5,000 in relation to a stolen pickup truck and one count of uttering a forged document.

Braun has been released on bail with strict conditions. He’s expected to appear in court in Taber on July 28.

The investigation is ongoing in Calgary, but police say there is no indication of any further ties to Taber.