The percentage of recovered COVID-19 cases in Alberta has now risen to 85.

Of the province’s 6800 cases, 5801 are considered recovered.

There are still 865 active cases – 54 of them are being treated in hospital and six are in the ICU.

32 new cases were reported in Alberta on Friday in addition to two more deaths.

Here in the South Zone there were seven additional cases confirmed since Thursday’s update for a total of 1223 -1122 of them are recovered and 93 are active.

Lethbridge added one more case in the past 24 hours as did the County of Newell and Cardston County while Brooks and Medicine Hat each recorded two new cases.

Close to 229,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Alberta since the onset of the pandemic.