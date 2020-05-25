High school students set to graduate this spring may get a special ceremony after all.

My Victory Church and MyCityCare in Lethbridge are partnering up with local businesses to offer a drive-in graduation celebration over three nights in June.

Students will be able to walk across a large stage – in their cap and gown or formal wear – while a live view is projected on a giant LED screen behind them.

Family members can sit in their vehicles and listen to the audio through a site-specific FM transmitter.

The graduation event will also be live-streamed for extended family and friends who aren’t able to attend.

Dinner options are available through LA Chefs June 18th, 19th and 20th.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the drive-in grad website.