A fire east of Barnwell Sunday night destroyed a holiday trailer and damaged two others.

Firefighters in the MD of Taber were called out to the blaze around 9pm.

They arrived to find a fully engulfed fifth wheel trailer along with two additional trailers and a one tonne truck all in close proximity to each other.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly before it spread to the nearby trailers and a truck.

No one was injured and the investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.