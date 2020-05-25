Alberta Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaking at recent COVID-19 press conference. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.

The percentage of recovered COVID-19 cases in Alberta has now risen to 87.

Of the province’s 6,879 cases a total of 5,979 are considered recovered.

There are 762 active cases, 45 of them are being treated in hospital and five are in the ICU.

Alberta recorded only 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (May 25), however there were three additional deaths. The death now has now risen to 138.

Here in the South Zone there has been one new case reported since Sunday in Cypress County.

Lethbridge cases as of May 25, 2020 (total 27)

West Lethbridge: 12 cases (5 active, 7 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 12 cases: (3 active, 9 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 3 cases (1 active, 2 recovered)

Tuesday’s data shows just over 239,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted province-wide since early March.