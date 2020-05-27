Lethbridge City Council meeting as Community Issues Committee on May 22. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com

Lethbridge City Council is looking to staff on the best way to possibly sell off some city-owned properties.

This week, Councillors received a review conducted by KPMG a few months back. The consulting firm had indicated Lethbridge owns more properties than other similar-sized cities.

It recommends the City of Lethbridge consider divesting 10% of the real estate it owns each year for next three years.

Councillors were told Monday (May 25) if and before that ever happens, they’d have to identify what key services could be impacted by any sell offs.

The KPMG report was part of phase one of a city-wide operational review conducted last year aimed at finding ways to save taxpayers money and have the City run more efficiently.

The issue is now being sent to Council’s Audit Committee before coming back to a regular meeting of City Council.