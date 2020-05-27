If you like to spend time in Waterton, you’ll be happy with this news.

Starting Monday, the local national park is reopening to visitor access and basic services.

National Parks have been shut down for several weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19, however most are opening back up in some capacity beginning June 1st.

At Waterton, some day use areas will open again as of Monday. Picnic tables are available as well as washroom facilities and shelters at some, but not all, sites.

Red Rock Parkway will be open for hiking and cycling again. Many trails will be back in operation too. Park officials says visitors are responsible for maintaining physical distancing on all trails.

Upper, middle and lower Waterton Lakes will be accessible for non-motorized water recreation.

All camping facilities though will remain closed until at least June 21st.

Waterton officials says the health and safety of visitors and employees is of utmost importance and Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Parks Canada is asking Canadians to be cautious and conservative in their use of these places, to observe any regional or Alberta travel restrictions and to respect any closures that are in place.

More information on the reopening can be found here: Waterton Lakes National Park

Waterton Visitors will be able to access the following services, activities and Parks Canada facilities: